Premios Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominados

La popular película independiente de multiversos y ciencia ficción “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”) encabezó esta mañana las nominaciones a la 95a edición de los Premios de la Academia al recibir 11 menciones.

Lista completa:

Mejor película

Ellas hablan, de Sarah Polley

Los Fabelman, de Steven Spielberg

TÁR, de Todd Field

Sin novedad en el frente

Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh

Todo a la vez en todas partes, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Daniels

El triángulo de la tristeza, de Ruben Östlund

Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann

Avatar: El sentido del agua, de James Cameron

Top Gun: Maverick, de Joseph Kosinski

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Everything, everywhere, all at once (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

Tar (Todd Field)

Triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)

Mejor actriz protagonista

Cate Blanchet (Tar)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Mejor actor protagonista

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The whale)

Pascal Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Mejores efectos especiales

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: the way of water

the Batman

Black panther: wakanda forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor fotografía

All the western front

Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths

Elvis

Empire of light

Tar

Mejor edición

The banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de producción

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: the way of water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

All quiet on the western front

The Batman

Black Panther: wakanda forever

Elvis

The whale

Mejor película animada

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in boots: the last wish

The sea best

Turning red

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All quiet on the western front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The quiet girl (Irlanda)

Mejor corto documental

The elephant whisperers

Hauolout

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the gate

Mejor documental

All that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Mejor canción original

Aplause, de Tell it like a Woman

Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverick

Lift me up, de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, de RRR

This is the life, de Everything, everywhere, all at once

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson (The banshees of inesherin)

Brian Tyre Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The banshees of inesherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Mejor corto de animación

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The flying sailor

Ice merchants

My year of dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor corto de acción real

An Irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night ride

The red suitcase

Mejor guión original

The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh

Everything, everywhere, all at once: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans: Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner

Tar: Todd Field

Triangle of sadness: Ruben Ostlund

Mejor guión adaptado

All quie on the western front: edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell

Glass Onien: Knives Out: Rian Johnson

Living: Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick. Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Chrostopher McQuarrie

Women Talking: Sarah Polley

Mejor Banda Sonora

All quiet on the western front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inesherin

Everything, everywhere, all at once

The Fabelmans

Mejor sonido

All quiet on the western fron

Avatar: the way of water

The Batman

Elvis

Top gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther

Elvis

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor actriz de reparto