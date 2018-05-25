With over 399 visitors, “The suspended exhibition. Orozco, Rivera, and Siqueiros,” (Orozco, Rivera e Siqueiros. La mostra sospesa), held at the Carrillo Gil Art Museum (MACG) in the National Institute of Fine Arts continues to travel through Italy after its tremendous success at the Palazzo Fava. Musei nella Città in Bologna.

The exhibition will now be at the Palazzo Ducale in Genoa, where it will remain until September 9, 2018.

Curated by Carlos E. Palacios, the exposition has also been displayed at Chile’s National Museum of Fine Arts in 2015, at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina (2016), and Lima’s Art Museum (MALI), in Peru (2017).

The exposition features around 70 works by painters José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera, and David Alfaro Siqueiros, also called the Three Great Muralists of Mexico. The three painters are representative of Mexican culture around the world. Their work was of great importance among the art movements that characterized the beginning of the 20th century.

Some of the most important works of this exhibition are Diego Rivera’s cubist “Portrait of Maximiliano Volonchine,” and “Motherhood and Woman Sitting in an Armchair.” David Alfaro Siqueiros’ sketches are also displayed, as well as some of the paintings that appear on the walls of the Castle of Chapultepec in Mexico City. A representative collection of José Clemente Orozco’s works will be shown, given that the MACG owns the artist’s largest collection, featuring works such as “The Combat,” “Christ Destroys his Cross,” “Queensboro Bridge,” and “Prometheus.”

Furthermore, audiences will be able to appreciate several of the painters’ original murals in Mexico City through high-definition videos. In addition to that, there will be a photo exhibition showing the professional and political relationship between the three Mexican masters and their friendship with Frida Kahlo.

Last Tuesday, the Carrillo Gil Museum tweeted: “Mexican muralists in Italy! ‘Orozco, Rivera, and Siqueiros. Pittura Messicana,’ is being inaugurated Today, at the Palazzo Ducale in Genoa, Italy. Here are some images of the press tour.”

“Although the display shows historical events that happened in Chile, during the 20th century, this project underlines the transcendent nature of Dr. Alvar Carrillo Gil’s collection and serves as an example of how art may be used as a means to strengthen friendships between different countries,” museum manager Vania Rojas commented.

This exposition was made possible through the cooperation between the MACG, the Mexican Embassy of Italy, Mexico’s Consulate in Milan, and the Palazzo Ducale Foundation.

