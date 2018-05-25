Today, a heat wave will transit most of the national territory, causing temperatures of above 95 °F in at least 26 states, reported the National Weather Organization of Mexico (SMN).

The institution explained in detail that temperatures of between 113°F and 122°F are expected in the state of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Oaxaca. In states such as Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Chihuahua, Durango, and Morelos, temperatures are expected to fall between 104°F and 113°F.

In regions such as Colima, Chiapas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Tabasco, the temperature will be of 95°F to 104°F.

In the north of the Yucatán peninsula, the weather will be unstable and it is possible that a tropical cyclone will cause strong winds of over 31 mph and waves of between 6.5 and 10 feet tall in the shores of Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Marine downpours are also likely to appear.

In the North Pacific, there will be clear skies and the weather will be warm, with strong winds of up to 31 mph and dust clouds in the state of Sonora.

In the state of Chihuahua and Coahuila, the weather will be hot with variable wind strength of between 16 and 24 mph. In central Mexico, there will be partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers in the state of Puebla.

