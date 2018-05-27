Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, and its temperature ranges between -20°C to -70°C. Lhotse – a nearby mountain – is the fourth tallest mountain in the world; over 300 mountain climbers have lost their lives trying to reach these summits.

José Luis Sánchez reached both during the same expedition, in 23 hours, and became the first Latin American to do so in less than a day.

After making history, José Luis is resting in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal, where he recovers from the fatigue of his achievement.

During an interview with EL UNIVERSAL Deportes, José Luis, 43, gave us his insight into his preparations.

“There are days with a lot of distress, you keep climbing for 10 hours straight, you only pause to eat, you have to block your thoughts, let your mind wander a little, otherwise the distress will kill you.”

Before climbing both the Everest and the Lhoste, Fernández had to prepare for two months, physically and mentally.

On May 21, at 22:30, local time in Nepal, the mountain climber meditated at the C4 campsite located in the south of the mountain range, the ideal departure point to climb both summits.

After spending eight hours in said campsite, José Luis, eight companions, and a group of sherpas reached the summit of the tallest mountain of Earth, at 06:30 hours of Tuesday 22.

“You get ready, make the ascent, get there, take a couple of photos and 10 or 15 minutes later you begin the descend because you begin to suffocate,” said the Mexican during a phone interview.

Fernández and his team returned to C4 near 10:00 and to recharge and begin their ascent to the Lhotse.

This Mexico City native confessed mental capacity plays a key role in these kinds of tests.

“Everyone can run, anyone can work out but for climbing you need to prepare your mind, to have a special mental capacity to withstand that many hours in the mountain.”

As he made his way to reach the summit of the Lhotse, Fernández never thought that what he was doing would become a new feat.

At 23:00 that same Tuesday, he began his final stretch of his ascent and reached the summit of the Lhoste the following day, changing the story of Mexican mountaineering.

