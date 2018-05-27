Tras ser catalogado como el ‘villano’ de la final de la Champions League, el guardameta Loris Karius se desahogó en redes sociales, pidiendo perdón a sus compañeros de equipo, aficionados y cuerpo técnico del Liverpool.



“Realmente no he dormido hasta ahora… Las escenas siguen corriendo a través de mi cabeza una y otra vez… Estoy infinitamente apenado por mis compañeros de equipo, por los fans, y por todo el personal. Sé que lo arruiné con los dos errores y decepcioné a tods”.

Haven’t really slept until now… the scenes are still running through my head again and again… I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down… pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) 27 de mayo de 2018

Así mismo, el portero de 24 años dijo que “le gustaría regresar en el tiempo”

“Me gustaría regresar en el tiempo, pero eso no es posible. Es aún peor, ya que todos sentimos que podríamos haberle ganado al Real Madrid y estuvimos en el juego durante mucho tiempo”.



…As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible. It’s even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time… — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) 27 de mayo de 2018

Por último, agradeció a los seguidores que le mostraron su apoyo.

“Gracias a nuestros increíbles fans que vinieron a Kiev y me respaldaron, incluso después del partido. Eso me enseñó una vez más qué gran familia somos. Gracias y vamos a volver más fuerte”, indicó el cancerbero de los Reds en tres publicaciones de su red social.