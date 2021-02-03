Especial

Parece que los miembros de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood pasaron el último año haciendo lo que todos hicimos: ver mucho Netflix. "Mank", el drama dirigido por David Fincher sobre el guionista Herman Mankiewicz escribiendo el guion de "Citizen Kane", obtuvo seis nominaciones al Globo de Oro este miércoles por la mañana, la mayor cantidad que cualquier película. “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, el drama dirigido por Aaron Sorkin centrado en activistas contra la guerra de Vietnam acusados de incitar a un motín en la Convención Nacional Demócrata de 1968, lo siguió de cerca con cinco asentimientos.

Ambas películas causaron sensación en el servicio de transmisión, que obtuvo 20 nominaciones en general, especialmente dado que la mayoría de las audiencias se quedaron en casa durante la pandemia mundial. La serie de televisión de Netflix también prosperó: "The Crown", el popular drama histórico sobre el reinado de la reina Isabel II, encabezó las nominaciones televisivas con seis; El drama criminal familiar "Ozark" ganó cuatro. La crítica eterna y la favorita de los fanáticos "Schitt’s Creek", que tuvo una nueva vida cuando comenzó a transmitirse en Netflix después de transmitirse en Pop TV, obtuvo cinco.

Los Globos de Oro, presentados por Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, se transmitirán el domingo 28 de febrero a las 8 p.m. en NBC.

NOMINADAS A MEJOR PELÍCULA: “Mank”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “One Night in Miami”.

MEJOR SERIE DE TV o PROGRAMA: “The Crown”, “Schitt’s Creek”, “Ozark”, “The Undoing”, “The Great”, “Ratched”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA: “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “The Father”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, “Mank”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”, Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”, Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”, Andra Day, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”.

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”, Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”, Gary Oldman, “Mank”, Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL: “Hamilton”, “The Prom”, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “Palm Springs”, “Music”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”, Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit", Kate Hudson, “Music”, Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”.

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”, Dev Patel, “Personal Story of David Copperfield”, Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”, James Corden, “The Prom”.

MEJOR DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”, Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Regina King, “One Night in Miami”, David Fincher, “Mank”, Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”, Olivia Colman, “The Father”, Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”, Helena Zengel, “News of the World”, Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”, Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”, Jared Leto, “The Little Things”.

MEJOR SERIE DE TV DRAMA: “The Crown” (Netflix), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Lovecraft Country” (HBO), “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), “Ratched” (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TV DRAMA: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix), Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix), Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix), Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” (Netflix), Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America).

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE TV DRAMA: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix), Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO), Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix), Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC), Al Pacino, “Hunters” (Amazon).

MEJOR SERIE DE TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus), “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “The Great” (Hulu), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV), Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu), Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC), Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus), Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV), Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu), Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu), Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime).

MEJOR SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), “Unorthodox” (Netflix), “Small Axe” (BBC), “Normal People” (Hulu), “The Undoing” (HBO).

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix), Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu), Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” (HBO), Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” (Hulu).

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime), Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO), Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO), Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime), Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Showtime).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix), Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix), Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV), Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix), Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched” (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV), Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” (Showtime), John Boyega, “Small Axe” (BBC), Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO), Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix).

MEJOR BANDA SONORA PARA PELÍCULA, James Newton Howard, “News of the World”, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”, Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”, Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”.

MEJOR GUION PARA PELÍCULA: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”, Jack Fincher, “Mank”, Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA: “Soul”, “Wolfwalkers”, “Over the Moon”, “Onward”, “The Croods: A New Age”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA: “Another Round,” (Denmark), “Minari,” (United States), “The Life Ahead,” (Italy), “La Llorona,” (Guatemala), “Two of Us,” (France).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL PARA PELÍCULA: “Speak Now,” de “One Night in Miami”, “Is Si (Seen),” de “The Life Ahead”, “Fight for You”, de “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, “Tigress and Tweed,” de “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.