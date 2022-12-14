Nominan a 'Pinocho' de Del Toro en los Critics Choice Awards

Ciudad de México.— Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro fue nominada en la categoría de Mejor Largometraje Animado en los Critics Choice Awards, siendo esta una de las primeras nominaciones oficiales para el mexicano.

Este miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, donde la cinta Everything Everywhere All at Once se colocó como la líder en las categorías.

Sin embargo, Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro fue nominada en las categorías Mejor Largometraje Animado, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Canción.

Asimismo, Bardo,Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades de Alejandro González Iñárritu peleará por el premio a Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera.

Entre las nominadas también se encuentran los filmes The Fabelmans y Avatar: El Camino del Agua.

Según información del portal oficial de los Critics Choice Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once fue nombrada en 14 categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Guion Original.

En el listado le sigue The Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg, la cual apareció en 11 ternas, seguida del filme de Dave Chazelle, Babylon, con 10 nominaciones.

El galardón a Mejor Película será peleado por Avatar 2, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, entre otras.

La ceremonia número 28 de los Critics Choice Awards se celebrará el próximo 15 de enero desde Los Ángeles.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones:

Mejor Película

- Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- Babylon

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- RRR

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking

Mejor Actor

- Austin Butler - Elvis

- Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brendan Fraser - The Whale

- Paul Mescal - Aftersun

- Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor Actriz

- Cate Blanchett - Tár

- Viola Davis - La Mujer Rey

- Danielle Deadwyler - Till

- Margot Robbie - Babylon

- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor de Reparto

- Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

- Angela Bassett - Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Actor/Actriz joven

- Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey - "Catherine Called Birdy" (Amazon Studios)

Banks Repeta - "Armageddon Time" (Focus Features)

Sadie Sink - "The Whale" (A24)

Mejor Conjunto de Actuación

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- La Mujer Rey

- Women Talking

Mejor Director

- James Cameron - Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- Damien Chazelle - Babylon

- Todd Field - Tár

- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Sarah Polley - Women Talking

- Gina Prince-Bythewood - La Mujer Rey

- S.S. Rajamouli - RRR

- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Mejor Guion Original

- Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

- Todd Field - Tár

Mejor Guion Adaptado

- Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

- Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

- Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

- Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Mejor Cinematografía

- Russell Carpenter - Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- Linus Sandgren - Babylon

- Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

- Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

- Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

- Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Diseño de Producción

- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis

- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans

Mejor Edición

- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- Tom Cross - Babylon

- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond - Elvis

- Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Monika Willi - Tár

- Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

- Mary Zophres - Babylon

- Ruth E. Carter - Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- Catherine Martin - Elvis

- Shirley Kurata - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Jenny Eagan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Gersha Phillips - La Mujer Rey

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

- Babylon

- The Batman

- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Whale

Mejores Efectos Visuales

- Avatar: El Camino del Agua

- The Batman

- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- RRR

- Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Comedia

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Bros

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Neon

- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor Largometraje Animado

- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

- Gato con Botas: El Último Deseo

- Red

- Wendell & Wild

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Argentina, 1985

- Bardo, Falsa Crónica de Unas Cuantas Verdades

- Close

- Decision to Leave

- RRR

Mejor Canción

- "Lift Me Up" - Pantera Negra: Wakanda Por Siempre

- "Ciao Papa" - Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

- Naatu Naatu" - RRR

- "Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

- "Carolina" - Where the Crawdads Sing

- "New Body Rhumba" - White Noise

Mejor Banda Sonora

- Michael Giacchino - The Batman

- Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

- John Williams - The Fabelmans

- Alexandre Desplat - Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár

- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking