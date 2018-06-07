A group of YouTubers formed by Chumel Torres, Werevertumorro, Benshorts, Alan Estrada, Eddy Skabeche, AnaVbon, as well as Lesslie and Karen of the Polynesians, among others, are calling Mexican youths to vote in the upcoming elections.

Chumel Torres, host of “El Pulso de la República (roughly, “The Beat of the Republic”) appears at the beginning of the clip and explains why Mexico’s 2018 General Election is a big deal.

While it was initially believed the video to have been part of the strategy of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the institute clarified last Sunday that the video was, in fact, a Google initiative.

Through a statement, the INE confirmed it had no involvement in the production of the video although they did share it through their official accounts.

“It’s an initiative of Google to draw young voters to the polls and for this reason, it has been shared on the social networks of the Institute,” stated the INE.

This isn’t the first time Google encourages youths to vote. With the hashtag #YoSíVoto (#IDoVote), Google also released a video for the elections in Colombia, encouraging Colombian youths to actively participate.



This time it’s Mexico’s turn with the hashtag #IsYoutPower. At the end of the video, Alan Estrada explains that Mexican citizens abroad are able to vote if they request their electoral kit to the INE.



