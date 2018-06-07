Leer en español

The National Electoral Institute (INE) discusses today the possibility of allowing all ballots marked with acronyms, initials, nicknames, or monikers to count in favor of the candidate they refer to, provided said candidate is widely recognized by them. Thus, the councilors could increase the flow of votes for all four candidates. For instance, ballots reading “You-Known-Who,” “AMLO,” “Peje” and other nicknames could be counted in favor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador even if these weren’t officially registered on the candidacy application, a thing Jaime Rodríguez Calderón did do with “El Bronco”. The same would be applicable to “Me, myself,” or “JAM” for José Antonio Meade. And in the case of Ricardo Anaya, they could validate “Ricky Anayín Presidentín”, “RAC” or any other moniker. If approved, our sources claim the vote will be added to the candidate identified to go by such nickname even if the boxes of other candidates are invaded by the handwriting.

A match at the Zócalo and politics in the Azteca Stadium

We’re told that the team of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was surprised when the candidate informed he would close his campaign in the Azteca Stadium. Several of those claiming to be close to the candidate seemed to ignore this plan and were taken by surprise. As you might remember, since there is already a previous arrangement to install screens at the Zócalo to broadcast the Russia 2018 World Cup matches, neither the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA) nor the left Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) were able to use this space to close their campaigns. The curious fact is that while the Azteca Stadium will be the venue for a political event, the Constitution Square in Mexico City (Zócalo) will be used for football-related activities. It’s a backward world no doubt.

A well-done deal, Veracruz-style (It’s a done deal)

The campaigns and poll results of José Yunes, candidate of the center-right Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the center-right Green Party (PVEM) running for Governor of Veracruz, must be fairing well indeed, so much so that Yunes spends long hours in Mexico City. We’re told that last Tuesday, Mr. José Yunes spent all day with José Antonio Meade. The candidate to Veracruz Governor worked as the driver of his homonym and then went to his house, south of Mexico City. Afterward, they went together to the Anahuac University, where Meade met with the students of the North Campus. By the way, Yunes arrived in the company of his image advisor, Spanish citizen Aleix San Martín. It seems everything is going well for Mr. Pepe and that his deal in Veracruz is a done deal.

Investigating #LordISSSTE

In previous days we informed you that the Deputy Administrator of the Regional Hospital “General Ignacio Zaragoza” of the ISSSTE ( Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers), Juan Pablo Uribe González, was accused of nepotism and of demanding commissions for the procurement of products and services. Yesterday, the ISSSTE announced that the matter was forwarded to the Internal Control Department of the Institute. For his part, Mr. Juan Pablo claims that he is being unjustly targeted by people close to him, that the only relative working in the hospital is his brother, who entered three years before he took over the administration, and that over 80% of the hospital supplies used are procured by the ISSSTE from its main offices. He claims he’s open to both, internal and external scrutiny. For the moment, the internal one has just begun.

