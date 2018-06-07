In view of his growing need to obtain a more efficient air filter to improve his quality of life and fight his asthma condition, Mexican Rubén Ramos designed several prototypes that have led him to the invention of a bubble system which not only purifies the air but makes polluted water drinkable.

It took him 20 years and a lot of effort to create the system, but it wasn’t in vain. Ramos trusts that his technology, BubbleTech, can be the solution to the water crisis that the world currently faces.

Product marketing hasn’t been easy. However, his perseverance has led him to open his first plant in Puebla, where he was given the opportunity to make wastewater from Puebla’s Central Market drinkable.

He considers that this is a great opportunity to demonstrate that drinkable water can be obtained from domestic sewage, as well as wastewater from large buildings and industries. Water purification through bubbles helps water recovery with a 99.9% of purity.

“Bubbles are aqueous membranes that move at a supersonic speed when they pop. As they pop, they break the sound barrier and release a great amount of energy, separating polluting components toward the bubble’s perimeter,” he explained.

The system is also ideal for desalinization plants, industries, and homes. Even some companies in China are interested in implementing the bubble system in their fishing vessels in order to filter sea water and wash the fish with fresh water on board.

Rubén Ramos mentioned that soda companies waste around 5 gallons of water in making just one gallon of soda, but the bubble system allows for the remaining four gallons to return to the production line.

Similarly, “buildings will be able to reuse their water at least 10 to 15 times; if this system is not implemented, Mexico City won’t stand a chance against water shortage. We’ve already demonstrated that this is a successful, feasible, and long-lasting option.”

Ramos admits that the initial investment is costly, as can be expected from this type of environment-friendly alternative. However, as demand rises, costs will come down.

“A system big enough to filter 264 gallons an hour currently costs around half a million Mexican pesos, but the equipment is likely to last at least 30 years without the need of changing any filters and minimum maintenance needs,” he claims.

After trying several prototypes, Ramos was granted a patent in Mexico, the United States, and Europe in 2002. 13 years later, he gained the support of the Electrochemical Science and Technology Institute of Querétaro (CIDETEC), which validated the technology. He also obtained the trademark registration for BubbleTech in 2016.

A few months ago, he inaugurated the Research and Sanitation Center of Río Atoyac (CISA) in the state of Puebla. Its purpose is to conduct purification processes at the Central Market in order to help local communities with their water supply.

dm