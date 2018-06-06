Mexican gastronomy is very diverse, with some delectable dishes like tacos and pozole, but there are some ingredients we tend to forget, and only a few dare to eat: Insects.

Entomophagy is an ancient tradition in the Meso-American territory. In the 16th century, Fray Bernardino de Sahagún described 96 species of edible bugs that many indigenous cultures ate on a daily basis. Though they may seem disgusting, bugs are actually tasty, nutritious and rich in protein. This tradition has transcended to this day in south and central Mexico.

If you’re a fan of prehispanic gastronomy, then you shouldn’t miss the Edible Insects Feast 2018, where you’ll be able to try the classic chapulines (grasshoppers), maguey larvae, and escamoles (ant eggs), as well as other exotic delicacies such as scorpions, tarantulas, crickets, beetles, wasps, butterflies, and even fireflies.

Some of the dishes include tacos, gorditas, salads, tlayudas, sopes, pozole, ice cream, chocolate, and even pulque, so your menu is gonna look a lot like this: “Scorpion tacos with a side of tarantula salad, bug pulque, and some fritters sprinkled with grasshoppers,” a feast to crave for!

No disposable cups will be used at the festival for drinks, so we recommend that you take your own cup.

Admission is free!

Where? Huerto Roma Verde, Jalapa 234, Roma neighborhood. Between the streets of Campeche and Coahuila.

When? 8 to 10 June, from 12:30 to 19:00 hours.

dm