Teachers delay Anaya’s trip to Oaxaca

Given that the International Oaxaca Airport remains closed due to a teachers’ protest of the 22 section of the National Union of Education Employees (SNTE) – since they consider the government’s response to their petitions has been insufficient – the presidential candidate of the “Mexico to the Front” coalition, Ricardo Anaya, cancelled his tour across the state and chose to visit Guanajuato instead, a stronghold of the conservative National Action Party (PAN). We’re told that he has organized a rally in León, to which Governor Miguel Márquez could attend. Thus, Anaya’s visit to Oaxaca will be rescheduled for the upcoming days. It seems the southeast of the country is quite complicated territory for Amaya, seeing that a few days ago, in Chiapas, a protest quite literally closed off his path, as he was touring across the state.

AMLO and the UN support

Yesterday we told you that the campaign team of presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) of the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA), boasted about having received a letter from the UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) but later on the United Nations amended the actions of their accommodating official and clarified that the organization doesn’t support any candidate in Mexico’s presidential election. “The UN will continue working with any future administration of Mexico.” Yesterday, the team of Mr. Obrador told us that there was no fake news about the letter because they “sought the support of the UN to have transparency in public expenditure regarding infrastructure projects. The letter sent was an intention notice, should Obrador win the election. The UN accepted the collaboration request of the candidate, through the UNOPS. At no time did we seek the UN or its office to proclaim themselves in favor of any particular candidate. This international organizations responded positively to the cooperation intentions but clarified it will keep its impartial character on the July 1st election.” Next time let’s hope the collaborators of the candidate read thoroughly any upcoming letters.

More Margarita Zavala followers join Meade?

The team of former presidential candidate Margarita Zavala has divided. As it is known, two of her closest collaborators, the president of the Senate, Ernesto Cordero, and Jorge Camacho, announced they ‘ll be voting for José Antonio Meade next July. We’re told that in the next few days, Zavala’s former campaign coordinator, Fausto Barajas, will also announce his support for Meade. However, former Governors of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) José Guadalupe Osuna, Alberto Cárdenas, and Fernando Canales, as well as two of their operators, Daniel Vázquez and Alfredo Rivadeneyra, are supporting local PAN campaigns. By the way, we’ve been told there’s going to be a meeting between Margarita Zavala and Ricardo Anaya and José Antonio Meade but when and which will be the impact on the elections are still unknown.

Trump unites Mexican Congress

Four weeks before Mexican voters choose their next President, at the highest peak of one of the most complexes vies for power, the tariffs of Donald Trump worked the miracle of uniting the Mexican political class. We’re told that at the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, political forces are going over the proposals and announcements to protect Mexico’s interest and elevate national dignity. There have signs of these given by the coordinator of the senators of the center-right Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Emilio Gamboa, who in a letter to President Enrique Peña Nieto has confirmed the loyalty of the PRI members to the Head of State and offered to launch parliament diplomatic actions to strengthen the decisions of the Mexican Government. And in a similar vein are the postures of the rest of the parties (PAN. PRD, PVEM, MC, PES, PANAL) as well as those of the far-left Labor Party (PT) and the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA)…

