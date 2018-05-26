Mexico’s National Weather Organization (SMN) recently reported the formation of the subtropical storm “Alberto”, first tropical cyclone of the season, over the Atlantic Sea, near the shores of Quintana Roo.

The climate phenomenon is located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Cozumel, and 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of Cancún, both in the state of Quintana Roo, packing winds of 40 mph.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) issued a forecast of heavy storms in certain parts of Quintana Roo, and particularly strong tropical storms in the regions of Campeche and Yucatán, with waves of between 6.5 and 10 feet tall in the shores. Marine downpours are also likely to appear.

The US’ National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, in cooperation with the SMN, is working to set a surveillance area in Quintana Roo, from Tulum to Cabo Catoche. In a report, the Hurricane Center stated that “The storm is expected to grow gradually during the next 48 hours.”

The company Royal Dutch Shell has begun to evacuate workers from an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico as the storm progressed.

“Alberto” is expected to hit land sometime next week between New Orleans and the Florida peninsula.

Both institutions have recommended the population of Quintana Roo to look out for any warnings issued by the National Civil Protection Service of Mexico.

dm