Six years after the movement #YoSoy132 (#Im132), students of the Iberoamerican University (Ibero) are asking to have a talk with the candidates running for President of the Mexican Republic.

Through a video shared under the hashtag #SinMiedoALaIbero, (roughly, #DontFearTheIbero), the students of this University claim they want to meet with the candidates and have a talk with them, stating they are not interested in a challenge.

“Today we’re over 132, we’re an entire generation who wants to listen to them and be listened to,” is said on the video.

According to the video, the students are particularly interested in discussing specific proposals of the four candidates.

This includes the amnesty of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the call for a useful vote of Ricardo Anaya, the “Seven of Seven” plan of José Antonio Meade, and the proposal of Jaime Rodríguez Calderon to “cut off hands” to tackle corruption.

During the presidential campaign of then-candidate Enrique Peña Nieto, a movement was born in this University, united under the hashtag #YoSoy132. This movement soon grew to incorporate more people, mainly college students from across the country, disrupting the political environment prior to the 2012 election.

