Six Mexicans die every day because of health issues related with tobacco addiction such as heart disease, lung disease, lung cancer, strokes, and pneumonia, informed Jesús Maya Mondragón, coordinator of Medical Programs from the Family Health Division at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

He regretted that in 2017 alone, tobacco addiction caused the deaths of at least 310 new patients of lung disease, heart disease, cerebrovascular problems, several types of lung cancer, as well as stomach, pancreas, liver, colon, and bladder cancer.

This is why, through the PrevenIMSS strategy, over 200 thousand educational activities will be held with the purpose of inhibiting tobacco consumption, focusing on children, teenagers, and pregnant women, through conferences, workshops, and training courses.

Maya Mondragón pointed out that the measures to promote information on tobacco addiction must start during childhood, given that 10% of smokers start their habits before the age of 11, and 50% do so between 15 and 17 years old; six out of ten people try their first cigarette when they are underage, and some of the main reasons are: curiosity, other smokers in the house, and the influence of smoker friends.

Acquiring a smoking habit early on makes people more susceptible to health issues and illnesses related to tobacco addiction. In pregnant women, certain components of cigarettes, such as carbon monoxide and nicotine, interfere directly with the fetus’ oxygen supply, which can cause miscarriages, stillbirth, and premature infants.

The specialist indicated that, in order to make an early diagnosis and begin treatment, patients must be categorized: people smoking one to five cigarettes a day are considered to have a mild tobacco addiction; people smoking somewhere between six and fifteen cigarettes a day are considered moderate tobacco addicts, and people who smoke sixteen or more are considered severe tobacco addicts. Some people even go as far as to smoke two or three packs a day, which causes the severe health issues associated with tobacco to develop at an earlier stage.

