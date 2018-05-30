The German multinational company Siemens has implemented a pilot program that allows monitoring the overall effectiveness of equipment within a factory and thus improve competitiveness in the manufacturing process.

This tool is already being introduced in three plants of the German company in the country and it is likely to become an example for other industries in Mexico to follow.

Jair Mexía, head of the Large Drives division and digitalization leader of Siemens in Mexico and Central America explained that the program works through the MindSphere tool that is hosted in the cloud and will allow boosting the industrial sector in Mexico.

He highlighted that the services provided by MindSphere include data registration, transmission and secure storage, for a development environment in which applications can be created quickly to improve productivity and make production processes more efficient.

Mexía said MindSphere provides the basis for the development of applications and services based on both company data and third-party data, in areas such as predictive maintenance, energy data management, and resource optimization.

This was designed as an open system with the aim of optimizing the performance of industrial plants, said the Siemens manager.

dm