Helado Obscuro is the first ice cream shop in Mexico specializing in ice cream with alcohol. Their main goal is to surprise customers with amazing combinations of flavors, such as marzipan ice cream, mezcal ice cream, mojito sorbet, and even an ice cream with tastes like caramel popcorn!



In their search for new flavors, the creators of Helado Oscuro sampled different pulques across Mexico until they finally settled on the pulque made in Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala. Then they made several tests mixing different flavors, like strawberry, mint and chocolate chip, until they discovered the combination between these and other flavors, and this drink – a Pre-Hispanic distillate – would be an opportunity for Helado Obscuro.



You can find the pulque ice creams in most Helado Osbscuro stores, except in Veracruz.



