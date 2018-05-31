Although the coastal city as we know it was founded in 1851 under the name of Las Peñas, given the government’s need to establish a powerful port facing the Banderas bay, on 31 May 1918, due to its economic and political relevance, the foundation of the Puerto Vallarta municipality was put into effect officially to commemorate Don Ignacio Luis Vallarta, an illustrious character from Jalisco.

Today, the citizens of Puerto Vallarta are celebrating the city’s 100th anniversary, organizing several events for the occasion.

First of all, the event Expo Centenario (18 May to 3 June) will offer craft samples, international food tastings, folkloric ballet presentations, and mechanical rides. There will also be artistic expositions, such as Arturo Pasos’ “El baúl de los recuerdos” (A Trip Down Memory Lane), featuring old photographs of important characters that gave shape to the history of the coastal city, and “Travesía cultural por los pueblos de la costa occidente de México” (Cultural Journey Through the Towns of Mexico’s West Coast), at the Rosita Hotel.

There will also be a grand parade called “Centenario de Puerto Vallarta” today. The city streets will be filled with music, colorful decorations, and dance. The famous singer Pepe Aguilar will give a performance with her daughter Ángela Aguilar tonight at the Mayo Fest.

The city is also offering a gastronomic festival called “Restaurant Week” with the participation of 59 restaurants offering three-course meals of a very wide range of cuisine, both traditional and foreign.

Like each year, the Vallarta Pride 2018 was celebrated for 7 days (20 to 27 May), offering all kinds of cultural events and cinematographic projections, beach parties and concerts by Lorena Herrera, among others.

Tourists from all over the world may take part in this memorable celebration to enjoy Puerto Vallarta’s beautiful beaches, delicious food, and wonderful people.

