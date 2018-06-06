Members of the National Coordination of Education Worker’s (CNTE) marched the streets of Mexico City for the third consecutive day, demanding a dialogue opportunity with the Federal Government.

However, this time some of the protesters attacked law enforcement agents stationed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, grabbing metal fences and hurling them at the officers.

The skirmish was short-lived and the officers managed to drive away the protesters.

Thus far, the National Representative Assembly is analyzing the necessary actions to block the main avenue leading to Mexico’s International Airport in the upcoming days.

Teachers are expected to disperse and return to their campsite near the Ministry of the Interior.

am