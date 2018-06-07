Before showing their performance in the field, the first victim of Mexico’s National Soccer team’s low morale fell in Copenhagen. Although some people have defended the team’s celebration in Las Lomas, it has led them to a complete debauchery for which there was no need. Héctor Herrera will miss two training sessions to resolve some “personal problems,” and many other players who were present at the luxurious residence will apparently have to solve similar situations that distract them from performing adequately on the field as well.

Carlos Salcedo had already failed to attend the flag handover, which is perhaps an archaic, demagogic, and unnecessary act, but is supposed to give an image of unity and nationalism. Allegedly, Salcedo had to go to Guadalajara to solve a few family issues and other off-field situations. This goes to show that the players are in control of the team and there’s no one on the technical staff to control them.

They have left a very bad image; they went from appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated to becoming the subject of tabloids and sensational media a week later, underlining the immaturity, arrogance, and foolishness of soccer players who seem to care about everything but soccer. Although of course there have been some people in the media that have jumped to defend them, no one in their right mind can deny that what they did was illogical, immature, and even defiant towards the authorities of the Mexican Football Federation, but some people will always attempt to defend the indefensible.

Furthermore, Juan Carlos Osorio has proven himself to be even more stubborn than we thought. It’s outrageous that he would choose to force an injured player to keep playing up until the last minute just for him to be evaluated like the rest of the squad for the World Cup. Diego Reyes’ medical prognosis hadn’t been flattering, to begin with.

Just as Santos F.C. had tried to use Néstor Araujo for the League in the last minute, somebody at the national team’s technical staff tried to do the same with Reyes, and the only thing they achieved was losing the World Cup. But it doesn’t stop there; if no center-back defenders or wide midfielders are summoned, the coach’s initial plans will always fall short. In changing his player rounds so often, he only displays an appalling self-doubt in facing the first three matches of the Russia World Cup 2018.

Drawing attention to himself by using shirts with conspicuous messages will not make him successful at the World Cup; it takes common sense and a solid call which adapts to the players’ implicit quality. At this point, all he can do is regret leaving out many players who deserved a place on the team. He must be the laughing stock of José Juan Vázquez, Jesús Molina, Edgar Dueñas, Jorge Hernández, and all the players that should have been considered to replace Reyes.



