Mexico’s Direction of National Football Teams has finally revealed the names of the 23 football players who will go to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

“Four years with a goal in mind; months of work, countless days of concentration. All to fulfill a dream: Russia 2018. Let’s show nothing stops Mexicans,” reads the tweet of Mexico’s National Football Team.



Cuatro años con una meta en la mente; meses de trabajo, incontables días de concentración. Todo para cumplir un sueño: Rusia 2018. A demostrar que, a los mexicanos, #NadaNosDetiene. ➡️ https://t.co/Lor0uRtl3F pic.twitter.com/k3YhhBGmKT — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 4, 2018

Diego Reyes, Héctor Moreno, and Andrés Guardado are currently recovering from injuries thus coach Juan Carlos Osorio decided to include Erick Gutiérrez on the list.

“Erick Gutiérrez will make the trip to Europe with Mexico’s National Team but he’s not officially on the list; in reserve, waiting for the evolution of the injured players,” stated the news bulletin (in Spanish).

Thus, Gutiérrez could stand-in for any of the three should they fail to recover on time from their injuries, given that each team has until 24 hours its first match to switch players due to injuries.

The deadline to submit the final list of players who will be part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is this today, June 4.

The National Team flew last night to the Old Continent to meet in Copenhague where this Saturday they’re scheduled to play their last warm-up match against Denmark, before debuting next June 17 in the opening match versus Germany.



Jesús Corona – Cruz Azul FC Hugo Ayala – Tigres UANL FC Carlos Salcedo – Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Rafael Márquez – Atlas Diego Reyes – Porto FC (Portugal) Jonathan Dos Santos – L.A. Galaxy (USA) Miguel Layún – Sevilla (Spain) Marco Fabían de la Mora – Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Raúl Jiménez – Benfica (Portugal) Giovani Dos Santos – L.A. Galaxy (USA) Carlos Vela – Los Angeles FC (USA) Alfredo Talavera – Toluca FC Guillermo Ochoa – Standard Lieja (Belgium) Javier Hernández – Porto FC (Portugal) Héctor Moreno – Real Sociedad (Spain) Héctor Herrera – Porto FC (Portugal) Jesús Manuel Corona – Porto FC (Portugal) Andrés Guardado – Real Betis (Spain) Oribe Peralta – America FC Javier Aquino – Tigres UANL FC Edson Álvarez – America FC Hirving Lozano – PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Jesús Gallardo – Pumas UNAM FC

am