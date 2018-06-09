On July 13, 1930, Mexico’s National Soccer Team made its debut at the Uruguay World Cup playing against France at the Pocitos de Montevideo stadium.

During the second half of the match, Juan Carreño Lara, better known as “El Trompo”, who played for the Atlante F.C. went down in history as the first Mexican to score a goal at a World Cup.

Juan Carreño Lara was born in a very poor neighborhood in Mexico City. He started playing since he was a child. As a teenager, he worked at a factory called “La sedanita” until, in 1925, he formed his own football team with his coworkers. Shortly after, he was invited to play for Atlante F.C.

The World Cup match didn’t go well for the Mexican team, and they lost 4-1. Professional football players Lucien Laurent, Marcel Langiller, and André Maschinot scored the winning goals for the French team.

The national team managed to accumulate four goals in the first edition of the World Cup. The scorers were Manuel Rosas and Roberto Gayón at the game of the group phase against Argentina.

