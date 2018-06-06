Mexico may import pork from 10 different countries in order to diversify its meat market in face of the US’ tariff imposition on the product, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries, and Food of Mexico (SAGARPA) reported.

The ministry informed meat industries that Mexico has 10 sanitary protocols for pork meat imports coming from Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Chile, Italy, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the Federal Official Gazette, the Ministry of Economy published a broad list of American products that will be subject to new tariffs, including a 20% tariff on pork legs, shoulders, and other types of pork meat, apples, cranberries, and American potatoes, as well as 20% to 25% tariffs on several types of cheese and bourbon.

Mexico’s imports mount up to a yearly average of 754,000 tons of pork meat, which represents a 32% of national consumption, and most of it is used to supply the meat industry for the elaboration of sausages and other products.

SAGARPA has requested interested parties to inform Mexico’s National Service for Agro-Food Safety and Quality (SENASICA) of other potential suppliers in order to evaluate sanitary conditions and determine the feasibility of negotiating with their counterparts.

“Our goal is to conduct the corresponding risk analysis and detect infrastructural and operational requirements at our country’s points of entry, so that we may ensure a safe trade flow,” the institution informed.

Mexicans consume 2.11 tons of pork meat every year. National production is of 1.45 million tons only, from which 105,000 are exported.

Mexico currently imports pork meat from Canada, Chile, Spain, Denmark, Italy, and the United States.

142 Canadian plants are qualified to export to Mexico, as well as 8 Chilean plants without fees of any kind. With tariffs of 20%, pork meat from 42 Danish plants, 234 Spanish ones, 10 French, 5 German, 92 Italian, 37 Belgian, two Australian, and a few from New Zealand may be exported to Mexico.

These countries are allowed to export sausages, pork chops, legs, and many other kinds of meat to Mexico, depending on the products indicated for each protocol.

