As a measure to prevent insecurity in public transport and overcrowded urban spaces, students from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have developed City Pool, an app that will offer safe and affordable transport for teachers and students.

Through City Pool, students and teachers from the Scientific and Technological Studies Center (CECyT) 11 “Wilfrido Massieu” at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) may travel to different places in Mexico City to facilitate commuting.

The app is exclusively targeted at the CECyT 11 community, where drivers establish routes or destinations for users to choose their best option and travel with their classmates in a safe and affordable way.

The project originated as a solution for the student’s needs to get to their classes on time and safely, given that public transport has proven dangerous for some youngsters who put their integrity at risk when commuting.

Yesterday, the IPN tweeted: “City Pool is a safe app for students and teachers from the CECyT 11 “Wilfredo Massieu” to commute in a quick, safe, and affordable way.”

Ángel Gabriel García Sainz, César Rodrigo González Prado, and José Luis Morales Ramírez have decided to create a private transport network through a software that connects passengers with drivers of registered vehicles.

The developers explained that, in order to make the app, they first had to conduct a research to account for teachers, support staff, and students that owned vehicles and wished to register for the project.

City Pool works in the same way as other transport hailing services, given that both users and drivers have to register their personal data in order to use the service. The driver must establish his or her route or destination, and people who are closeby or heading in the same direction appear on the app and may contact the driver to join them.

If a user wants to request transportation, they must first enter their location so that a driver going in the same direction may contact them. The app allows for the user to know the rating and data of the driver, so that he or she may decide to travel with them or look for a different one.

The app also features a paragraph explaining the project’s mission and vision, as well as a sub-menu with several options to rate the app, and discount coupons. Users may also save their driver’s profile so that they may contact them again for re-hiring.

