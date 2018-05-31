The opera “Rusalka”, of the National Opera Company of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), was considered the best theatrical production of the 2017 season, according to the Music Critics Association of Argentina.

The play was performed at the Teatro Colón (Columbus Theater) in Argentina last November 2017.

This was the first play to be presented by artists of the Mexican scene in this forum and was described in Argentina as the “conquest of Teatro Colón.”

Ana María Martínez and Dmitri Golovnin were cast in the lead roles under the direction of Enrique Singer and the musical direction of Julian Kuerti, according to a press release.



(“Rusalka” was performed at the Palace of Fine Arts last April 26 and 29, and May 3 and 6 – Photo: Courtesy of the INBA)

“Rusalka” is a fairytale told in two parallel worlds: the aquatic world and on dry land, full of antagonistic characters and inspired in Slavic mythology.

The opera debuted in Mexico in 2011 but was performed again at the Palace of Fine Arts on April 26 and 29, and May 3 and 6.

“The Mexican proposal for the Rusalka opera, whose original version debuted in 1901 at the National Theater of Prague, includes the magic tradition of Slavic music and the influence of Wagner,” according to musical director Srba Dinic.

Among the projects the INBA company will bring for us in the future are: “The Italian Woman in Argiels” of Gioachino Rossini; “Macbeth,” an opera based in the William Shakespeare’s play; the new production of the “The Marriage of Figaro,” among others.

am