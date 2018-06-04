The Mexican Business Council has organized meetings with the four candidates running for President of the Mexican Republic but they’ve informed these will be held in private.

Through a press release, the Council announced the purpose of the meetings is to listen to the proposals and projects of each candidate and to serve as a window for them to share their concerns and ideas with the candidates.

“The private meetings will be held with each of the candidates to know in detail their proposals,” states the document, adding they have requested said meetings with independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez Calderón (EL Bronco); Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), of the “Together We’ll Make History” coalition; Ricardo Anaya Cortés, of the “For Mexico to the Front” coalition; and José Antonio Meade Kuribreña, of the “All for Mexico” coalition.

Furthermore, the Business Council claimed they’re seeking to encourage democracy and promote actions contributing to accelerating the economic growth of Mexico and the creation of jobs to achieve a safer, fairer, and inclusive country.



