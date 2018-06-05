Mexico won today a bronze medal thanks to the performance of Rommel Pacheco and Jahir Ocampo during the Men’s 3m springboard synchronized final at the FINA Diving World Cup 2018 held in Wuhan, China.

The Mexican pair remained in third place throughout the competition, according to the results provided by this Tuesday by the FINA (International Swimming Federation).

In the preliminary round, they reached the 420.15 points needed to advance to the final, where they took home the bronze with 435.72 points, below Britons Chris Mears and Jack Laugher (440.64) and gold winners, Chinese athletes Yuan Cao and Siyi Xie (448.74).

“’And we will live today to the fullest, where we find that which matters, and we’ll forget about the sorrows of yesterday and the uncertainties of tomorrow’,” We did it again partner, congratulations. Trust and work. Thank you all for your support,” tweeted Pacheco.



“Y viviremos intensamente el día de hoy, donde esta lo más importante y nos olvidaremos de las amarguras del ayer y de las incertidumbres del mañana”

Lo hicimos de nuevo pareja, felicidades @jahir_ochampion Confianza y trabajo.

Gracias a todos por su cariñopic.twitter.com/Ms8rcfE6OG — ዪዐጠጠቿረ የልርዘቿርዐ (@Rommel_Pacheco) June 5, 2018

This is the second time Rommel and Jahir step on the podium of a major competition, having won bronze too in the same category during the Barcelona 2013 FINA World Championships.



