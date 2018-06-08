After four years of inactivity, Interpol has just announced the release of their sixth album “Marauder”, which will be presented in Mexico and launched worldwide on August 24 through Matador Records.

MARAUDER. The new album released August 24th.

Pre-order the album now, and to instantly access pre-sale tickets to the headline shows: https://t.co/lKQKq5hunH.

Listen to new track The Rover: https://t.co/ZeVaDBZELe pic.twitter.com/RoeOLqoiX5 — Interpol (@Interpol) June 7, 2018

When asked about their decision to launch their album in Mexico, Daniel Kessler stated that he enjoyed coming to Mexico often because it allowed for him to “reset” his brain, “there’s so much to be inspired from, with the country’s rich history and culture. I learn something new each and every time that I come here, and I always feel like I’ve only scratched the surface. It always makes you want to come back. Mexico has always been very supportive of us as a band,” he told at a press conference in Mexico City.

Interpol has just released “The Rover,” the first single from their new album. The song features dark vocals and a catchy single-string guitar line.

dm