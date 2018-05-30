Chihuahua, Guerrero, Coahuila, and Oaxaca are expected to reach the 50°C due to the heat wave, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

High temperatures will affect most states, while temperatures between 40°C to 45°C are expected for the central region of the country, including Baja California Sur, Sonora, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Morelos, and Veracruz.

For Mexico City and surrounding areas, temperatures may fall within the 32°C to 34°C.

“Regional forecast for the Valley of Mexico and Mexico City,” reads the tweet of the National Water Commission.

Pronóstico Regional para el Valle de México y Megalópolis 10h a través de: https://t.co/syuBFse1P6 pic.twitter.com/bGR0490UW4 — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) 30 de mayo de 2018

Mexico City’s Ministry of Social Protection recommends the use of sunscreen and drinking plenty of water to avoid suffering a heat stroke.

