House of Cards was quite a phenomenon for viewers because it portrayed the reality of American politics. Although it was a work of fiction, it managed to cast a new light on politicians that sounded familiar to audiences, making them curious to find out the true story behind the TV show.

Gael García Bernal, Jorge Dorantes, and Kyzza Terrazas have created a fictional TV series that revolves around the crimes and secrets of one of Mexico’s most influential families.

Produced by FOX Premium, “Aquí en la Tierra” (Here on Earth) has little to do with other popular Mexican shows that deal with drug wars. The story is about white-collar crooks and it shows their political trickery, negotiations, and schemes, accompanied by the characters’ personal conflicts and intrigues.

Whereas narco series take place in lavish haciendas, secret hideouts, and the open country, “Here on Earth” shows more familiar scenarios and places that the wealthiest Mexican families usually visit, such as luxurious hotels and expensive presidential suites.

Gael and his production team acknowledged that it was time to talk about politicians without fear and to show their true colors. With the brilliant participation of famous actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as one of the main characters, audiences are likely to have their hair stand on end.

The open secrets about the ins and outs of Mexican politics appear on screen, not only as a confirmation of facts, but also so that viewers may inquire about the stories behind them, and even empathize with some of the characters.

Gael García’s political thriller was one of the 10 shows selected for the official Canneseries competition. On May 20, FOX Premium tweeted “The mafia of power DOESN’T want you to click here. The first season of Here on Earth is now available here, on FOX Premium.”

La mafia del poder NO quiere que des click aquí: https://t.co/CwH1qGh7dS Aquí En La Tierra, disponible la temporada completa. #AquiEnLaTierraEnFOXPremium pic.twitter.com/QYfU1LgYDW — FOX Premium (@FOXPremiumLat) May 21, 2018

dm