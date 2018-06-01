The Franz Mayer Museum in Mexico City will host the Ibero-American Design Biennial (BID) from 2016 during the month of June, featuring 205 design projects from 23 countries. This will be the BID’s first exposition in Mexico. The purpose of this event is to enrich the perspective of modern design in the world.

In the framework of Mexico City’s activities as the World Design Capital of 2018, the Biennial, which originally included 470 projects at its headquarters, in Spain, will now offer a selection of works from its fifth edition. 36 of these projects were made by Mexican designers such as Héctor Esrawe, Carmen Ortega, and Ignacio Cadena.

In presence of Mexico’s representatives at the BID, Oscar Salinas, Félix Beltrán, and Teresa Camacho, the museum director, Héctor Rivero, pointed out that he had high expectations in hosting the BID 2016 for a whole month, as it implies attracting the attention of other festivals and awards, such as the Blu Dot from Germany. “Our goal is to keep contributing to a broader design culture in Mexico. 40 years ago, designers had a very limited field of work; today, we want to draw attention to the country and open our eyes to the global panorama of design,” he stated.

Miguel Utray, head of the Spain Cultural Center in Mexico, explained that, despite the fact that the BID is held at the Matadero Madrid Centre of Design, the call for the event is expected to extend to different countries in order to bring the profession closer to the general public, as well as design professionals and institutions.

“These works that are now visiting Mexico are the living image of our Ibero-American cultural space. Although the designs are very diverse, they share a common language, which seeks to solve the problems of daily life in a creative and innovative way,” Utray claimed.

This is why the BID 2016 is divided into eight categories surrounding innovation, development, experimentation, social inclusion, entrepreneurship, sustainability, technological investigation, and civic engagement.

dm