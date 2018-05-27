Leer en español

First Nestora joined AMLO, now Mireles?

We’re told that in a few days we will see the former leader of the self-defense groups of Michoacán, José Manuel Mireles, in one of the rallies of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), presidential candidate of the coalition “Together We’ll Make History.” Our sources say that in the upcoming days, during a tour of the candidate in Michoacán, AMLO will meet with Doctor Mireles. This issue becomes relevant after the tough encounter of Obrador with the candidate of the coalition “All for Mexico,” José Antonio Meade, after Meade pointed out cases of alleged kidnappings made by Nestora Salgado. Andrés Manuel hasn’t stopped defending Nestora, who took to Twitter yesterday to defend herself from the accusations. “It’s a smear war with slanders,” she wrote. Thus, if we can now add Doctor Mireles, it will be another character of the self-defense group leaders who jumps on board of the MORENA train. And sparks may also fly over this. We’ll have to wait and see.

The envoys of Elba Esther

By the way, yesterday we told you about the role the grandson of Elba Esther Gordillo plays in the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA). We’re told that both René Fujiwara and Fernando González – Elba Esther’s son-in-law – are both members of the Progressive Social Networks and have a purpose beyond filling seats. According to our sources, they are key in promoting and defending votes. Thus why MORENA considers them pillars for the presidential election.

Meade readies his closing sprint

According to the campaign team of presidential candidate José Antonio Meade, they are more than ready for the last stretch of the race. They are already working to close the 30 remaining days of activities; in fact, at the war room, they are already talking about the “final sprint”, where they will give it they all, according to them.

Felipe Calderón, back to his old ways

Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón is back to school. Our sources say the former Head of State gave a lecture last week on sustainable infrastructure as part of the Executive Programme for Investments and Infrastructure, and he was well-received by the students. We’re told this member of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) returned to the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), his alma mater, where he studied Economy in 1989. Last February, Calderón posted on his Twitter account that he had given a lecture in this institution on Modern Mexican Politics, together with a photograph of him next to a blackboard which sprang an avalanche of memes against the former President.

am