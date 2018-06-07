Specialists from the Center for Industrial Engineering and Development (CIDESI) managed to commercialize a maternal-fetal monitoring and surveillance device for high-risk pregnancies with companies in China and Germany.

The National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) informed that this technology was promoted by one of the Mexican scientific communities present at the technology fair for the Hannover Messe 2018, in Germany.

The director of Microelectronic Systems of CIDESI, Sadot Arciniega Montiel, reported meetings with a Chinese supplier interested in marketing this product through the Mexican company that was implemented for these purposes.

“There was also a supplier from Berlin, Germany, who approached us to express his interest in this device. Work is being done, following standard procedures with both countries, for its commercialization. We must take into consideration that this technology is highly innovative, posing a solution to high-risk pregnancies, which is a major problem worldwide,” said the expert.

He stressed that the device’s connectivity rose great interest among international providers. Its communication system and logistics management, which doctors can easily use to provide timely care to the patient, has potentially made it a highly valued product.

“There are similar technologies in other parts of the world where the connection depends on mobile phones, among other things. In our case, we are talking about a smart, autonomous device that does not require Wi-Fi in the patient’s home because it transmits directly.”

Regarding this maternal-fetal monitoring and surveillance device for high-risk pregnancies, specialists from CIDESI explained that it is a method for the acquisition, filtering, and characterization of the fetal cardiac signal, which provides greater reliability and precision than other medical devices.

This method allows for a very precise treatment of the fetal heart rate, which is of very low amplitude, through the conditioning and filtering of the signal to digitize it, separating the electrical noise generated by the patient’s muscular movements from the sound of the amniotic fluid, among others.

This system, developed by mathematicians, physicists, as well as software and electronic specialists from the Microelectronic Systems Directorate, is part of the monitoring device for maternal-fetal surveillance designed by CIDESI in view of the need for the health sector to be more efficient in the care of women with high-risk pregnancies.

The technology fair in Hanover registered an attendance of 250 thousand people, and several centers from the system of public research centers of CONACYT attended as well.

dm