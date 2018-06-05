Leer en español

Since Donald Trump became the President of the United States, he has shown a true interest in fulfilling his campaign promises, at least regarding the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the U.S. Therefore, the construction of a border wall, the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and the rejection of illegal immigrants have been in his agenda and subjected to public opinion.

Trump has left behind any effort to promote good relations with our country; he has uplifted his nationalist, protectionist and demagogue speech. Last May 31st, his administration announced the imposition of tariffs on products coming from Mexico. In retaliation, Mexican authorities informed they would start a dispute settlement process against our northern neighbor before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mexico isn’t the only country affected by Trump’s unilateral and arbitrary decisions. The tariffs are also applicable to Canada and the European Union. In Mexico’s case, the position is that the responses of the Mexican government will be proportional to the consequences of Trump’s decisions. Trade relations with the U.S. aren’t only going through an adjustment phase, they are at risk of seeing an escalation in confrontations, on the mid-term.

With their narrow-mindedness, with the privilege of protectionist policies, Trump exposes his deep lack of understanding of the world, in which his country plays a vital role. The leader of the most powerful nation in the world – economically, politically, and military – continues showing his lack of expertise in performing adequately the responsibilities he was given by voters. We have to be prepared and remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Government has to exhaust all legal and international resources in order to protest the unilateral imposition of tariffs to Mexican products. Moreover, it’s vital to find trade opportunities with Canada and the European Union, as well as in other regions where Mexican products can be market competitive.

The relationship between Mexico and the United States is going through a very critical time, in good measure due to the hostility of President Trump, who has failed to understand the importance of the bonds between both nations. There are no elements to show this dynamic will revert in the short term and as such we have to prepare, as a country, for the attacks that will keep coming from the White House. Our dignity has to be at the forefront and serve as our foundation in this new relationship dynamic so all the issues are overcome in the best way possible.

