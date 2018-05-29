With the dream of ballet reaching a massive audience, Mexican ballet dancer Isaac Hernández proudly announced “Despertares” will return for the fourth time to Mexico, at the National Auditorium, on August 25.

“Despertares” fuses the best of contemporary dance with classical ballet and other artistic expressions like jazz and tap.

Hernández, who was recently nominated to the Prix Benois de la Danse 2018, confirmed the performance will include the participation of dances from the New York City Ballet, the Paris Opera, and the English National Ballet. Moreover, it will include the work of renowned choreographers William Forsythe and Wayne McGregor, of the Royal Ballet London.



With the support of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), the National Auditorium, and the Soul Arts – a company founded by Hernández and his brother – “Despertares” will also serve as the platform to present “Despertares Impulsa,” an initiative seeking to encourage an interest for scenic arts.

The project, based on a similar model in London, not only seeks to find talented Mexican dancers but it also to position Mexico within the ballet scene and promote the generation of quality ideas and projects which can contribute to it.

“Despertares Impulsa” will run from August 21 to 25 in several parts of Mexico City, with auditions, conferences, master classes, and choreography workshops.

“I was very lucky but not everyone gets that opportunity so I’d like to become that link between Mexican youth and opportunities. I’m thrilled to say the English National Ballet School will come here seeking Mexican talent and grant scholarsgips.”

Hernandez will travel to Russia for the Prix Benois de la Danse 2018 on June 5.



