The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has a clear diagnosis of the situation which prevents Mexico’s growth: high levels of violence, corruption, poverty, informality, and low productivity.

In a way, all these issues intertwine, impact on one and another, and at times they are even the result of each other. Poverty leads to informality. Corruption becomes the barrier to decrease insecurity. If we were to end corruption, surely all levels of misery in Mexico wouldn’t be so high. They all cause low productivity.

The one we can greatly attribute to the administrations is corruption. Thus far, there are over 15 former public officials charged for corruption-related charges, either arrested or fugitive.

In this moment, the unethical behavior of the wife of former governor Javier Duarte has caught the eye of public opinion, given the news of the life she leads in London and the embezzlement accusations for, at least, MXN$ 112 million when she was the head of the Comprehensive Family Development System (DIF) in Veracruz.

Knowing she’s living in a very exclusive area, the shopping centers she goes to, the school her kids are enrolled in are examples of the excesses of governors and their families we can no longer ignore.

If we have access to details is the result, in good measure, of the participation of civil society organizations that have taken upon themselves to oversee public administrations.

It’s not strange that in the states the legal and judicial branches obey the governor, despite these should work as a counterweight. In this situation is when society and NGO’s have to act to counteract instability. In Veracruz, for instance, the first complaints regarding the way public expenditure is carried out were made by state employees and university employees of the state, denouncing local administrations for not allocating resources to them.

The poor handling of money, however, isn’t limited to state offices. The case of Odebrecht has shaken several Latin American countries but in Mexico, there are no actions on the face of bribe accusations. Corruption is also present when only a handful of companies benefit from public awards or even when union leaders become rich at the expense of the pockets of those they’re supposed to represent.

Describing corruption as one of the main barriers to achieve a better quality of life isn’t an idea that comes from voices of the political opposition. If we were to adopt these recommendations, many things would begin to change.

