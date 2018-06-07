Phase 1 of the Environmental Contingency remains active for this Thursday, given the high-pressure system in the center of the country prevails, generating atmospheric stability, weak winds, and a clear sky with warm temperatures, according to the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAme).

The Commission has detailed that unfavorable conditions for pollutant dispersion will remain and that there will be a status update at 15:00 hours today.

The CAme also reminds inhabitants of the Metropolitan Area and the Valley of Mexico that the maximum ozone levels take place between 13:00 and 19:00 hours and urges them to follow these recommendations:

It’s strongly recommended to reduce the time children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions spend outdoors.

Athletes, students, and the general population are strongly advised not to perform any physical, cultural, or leisure activities outdoors.

Reduce LP gas consumption and gas tank refills, as well as check for any possible gas leak in your properties.

It’s strongly recommended to avoid traveling in fuel vehicles and resort to carpooling or alternate means of transportation.

“We remind you that the Hoy No Circula* programme applies to the 16 boroughs of Mexico City and 18 municipalities of the State of Mexico,” reads the tweet of the CAme:

*This program is a no-drive regulation in Mexico City and surrounding areas, implemented to reduce emissions and air pollutants.

