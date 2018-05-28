Mexico’s Federal Agency of Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) informed through a press release that they’ve temporarily closed down five construction projects in the hotel area of Tulum, Quintana Roo, after ruling the projects damaged their surrounding ecosystem.

According to the Agency, during the construction works several plant species – some of them considered endangered – of the wetlands and coastal dunes were removed, causing a negative impact on the local ecosystem.

The construction companies also failed to implement measures to prevent, mitigate, and compensate any negative environmental impacts generated in almost 19,000 square meters of land.

“The five projects lacked the environmental impact resolution issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources so construction and back-fill operations can be performed in coastal ecosystems,” stated the Agency.

am