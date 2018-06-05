World Environment Day is commemorated on June 5 to promote initiatives and raising awareness on the proper handling of residues.

Showing their concern about the protection and improvement of the human environment, the UN designated June 5 as World Environment Day to “provide us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment.” The initiative started in 1974 and it is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries.

Refuse plastic

Use refillable bottles

In this world context, in which Mexico has also participated with preservation initiatives and a sustainable use of biodiversity, many companies have joined projects of different scales undertaking the commitment to protect and take care of the environment.

Walmart recently announced that, in 2017, they saved up to MXN$400 million in expenses, thanks to the implementation of a corporate responsibility strategy following three axes: environmental, social, and corporate governance. Currently, 91% of Walmart stores are using clean energy.

On the other hand, the Tottenham Hotspur team from the Premier League announced last April that they would ban the use of disposable plastic products in their new stadium, which is soon to open, with the objective of eliminating straws, shakers, throw-away cutlery, and other materials used to wrap these products.

The Coca-Cola industry in Mexico (IMCC) has been implementing projects focused on the protection of the environment for a long time. These efforts focus on recycling, creating sustainable bottles, reducing emissions, and taking care of water supplies.

As for recycling, the Coca-Cola company has joined the world initiative “World Without Residues,” and it will seek to collect and recycle all of their bottles for the year 2030.

Regarding sustainable packaging, they work under the Circular Economy philosophy, designing packages and bottles that can be used more than once, such as Ciel’s bottles, which are completely made out of other bottles and can be reused and transformed into a new bottle.

On the other hand, in 2017, five bottling plants from Coca-Cola received 100% renewable energy (electricity) throughout the year.

As for water, the Coca-Cola company is constantly working in refilling, reducing, and reusing water. Through this initiative, the company has obtained multiple positive results:



It has brought back 100% of water used in their products. A goal which was reached globally five years before planned.

Reduced 35% of water consumption in bottling plants.

Treated 100% of waste waters derived from their industrial process, which are later used for garden irrigation, vehicle washing, and donated to local communities and authorities for sprinkling.

With this in mind, all initiatives, great or small, are examples of companies that have contributed to the protection of the environment, which is a vital task for the well being of all people, and one in which we can all contribute from different spheres.

