Facebook announced this Thursday the activation of a tool devised to contribute to the sharing of first-hand information to encourage citizen participation through their platform in the upcoming elections: the tab “Issues.”

The Issues section will allow people to check the proposal of candidates on their Facebook pages, building an informed and engaged community. Here, candidates will be able to share their postures on a series of topics, selected by a group UNAM professors and researchers.

All the information will be published directly by the candidates and their teams either in video or text format.

People will be able to share the candidates’ proposals, allowing for an open and direct communication with them.

Pablo Larrañaga, Head of the Digital Academic Projects Department of the Legal Research Institute of the UNAM, said: “this institutional collaboration with Facebook allows the [Legal Research Institute] to provide, from an unbiased, objective and plural perspective, an analysis of the content of the current political process in Mexico.”



Artículo INE discloses collaboration agreement with Google

English The document confirms voters will be able to locate polling stations through Google Maps and check the preliminary results on election day

am