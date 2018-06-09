Camila Cabello will perform on September 24 at Palacio de los Deportes (Sports Hall) in Mexico City, at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara on September 25, and in Monterrey on the 24.
Presales for the show at the Sports Hall will be on 11 and 12 June, with general sales starting on 13 June through Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City:
Orchestra A: MXN$1,980
Orchestra B: MXN$1,480
Orchestra C: MXN$1,080
Balcony D (D7, D8, D9, D10, D27, D28, D29, D30): $880
Other D balcony sections: MXN$580
Telmex Auditorium – Guadalajara:
MXN$1,660
MXN$1,480
MXN$1,350
MXN$1,180
MXN$880
MXN$580
MXN$450
Citibanamex Auditorium – Monterrey:
MXN$1,980
MXN$1,680
MXN$1,380
MXN$1,180
MXN$980
MXN$780
Prices DO NOT include service fees from Ticketmaster
According to OCESA, the tour announcement came after the immediate success of her debut album ‘Camila’, which made #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 list, and has been certified as a golden record by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). It has been a #1 hit on iTunes in 100 countries, breaking a record for making top charts on iTunes in such a short time after her debut.
