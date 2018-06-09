Camila Cabello will perform on September 24 at Palacio de los Deportes (Sports Hall) in Mexico City, at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara on September 25, and in Monterrey on the 24.

VIVA MEXICO CABRONES! so excited to play THREE shows in mi mexico lindo y querido!! pre-sale starts monday at 11am local time

sept. 24, mexico city: https://t.co/8FnH0eqPE3

sept. 25, guadalajara: https://t.co/52z6DngfmV

sept. 27, monterrey: https://t.co/Spqq9SXxfW pic.twitter.com/JWXjzsaNx1 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 6, 2018

Presales for the show at the Sports Hall will be on 11 and 12 June, with general sales starting on 13 June through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City:

Orchestra A: MXN$1,980

Orchestra B: MXN$1,480

Orchestra C: MXN$1,080

Balcony D (D7, D8, D9, D10, D27, D28, D29, D30): $880

Other D balcony sections: MXN$580

Telmex Auditorium – Guadalajara:

MXN$1,660

MXN$1,480

MXN$1,350

MXN$1,180

MXN$880

MXN$580

MXN$450

Citibanamex Auditorium – Monterrey:

MXN$1,980

MXN$1,680

MXN$1,380

MXN$1,180

MXN$980

MXN$780

Prices DO NOT include service fees from Ticketmaster

According to OCESA, the tour announcement came after the immediate success of her debut album ‘Camila’, which made #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 list, and has been certified as a golden record by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). It has been a #1 hit on iTunes in 100 countries, breaking a record for making top charts on iTunes in such a short time after her debut.

