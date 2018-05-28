Leer en español

Beatriz Gutiérrez, AMLO’s wife, warms up

We’ve been told that Beatríz Gutiérrrez Müller is, little by little, becoming more prominent in the campaign of her husband, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). A few days ago she opened her Twitter account and yesterday she spoke during a rally in Minatitlán, where she talked about the proposal of bringing an end to the idea of the First Lady as the wife of the President who is there to do big things in Mexico. Is it that Mrs. Beatriz is warming up to the idea of becoming the wife of the President of the Mexican Republic?

Waking up to different allegiances

We’re told that the presidential candidate of the “For Mexico to the Front” coalition, Ricardo Anaya, held a meeting with the former Governor of Jalisco and former Minister of the Interior, Francisco Ramírez Acuña. We’re told that during this meeting, Mr. Acuña was quite clear that he would be backing Anaya and not the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA) – after Acuña´s Undersecretary, Abraham González Uyeda made public his support for Andrés Manuel López Obrador. A necessary limit had to be set out here, in times where public officials go to bed as PAN members and wake up with a different allegiance.

López Obrador in Peña Nieto’s land

Today, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will visit no more and no less than Atlacomulco, the land of several members of the center-right Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who have been governors and birthplace of the current President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. This municipality is a long-time PRI stronghold in the State of Mexico and with a huge influence in national life. How will the men and women of Atlacomulco receive Mr. AMLO tonight?

The mess up of the INE

The National Electoral Institute (INE) has already decided to start over with a clean slate, without penalties or something, over the mistake they made in some of the electoral kits sent to Mexicans abroad. For a still unknown reason, some of the envelopes our fellow countrymen received to send back their ballots to Mexico had a different address: 8992 Tláhuac Avenue, instead of 5502, headquarters of the INE’s warehouse. Moreover, the envelopes had the names María de la Paz Lara and Alejandro Sosa, INE employees, as recipients. Apparently, these were the employees who signed the agreement with the courier service. Good thing that the INE claims they have detected the error and all envelopes with the mistake will be sent to their warehouse. But to dispell all doubts, the left National Regeneration Party (MORENA) has already demanded additional security measures be taken to prevent votes from getting lost on their way home. Among them is the online tracking of packages and a notification to voters abroad when their vote reaches the INE safe and sound. And who was the person responsible for the mistake? The INE or the courier service? Are you really starting over with a clean slate?

am