A change in the Presidency of the country is a process which exposes the best of democracy yet this doesn’t mean it’s free of risks and legitimate questions among the voters.

One of the most common risks is that competition triggers polarization, as well as a real national division in two sides at the end of the election. The strategy of the winner to unite all sectors – including those which didn’t vote for them – is a key factor to heal the wounds left by the election, and a mist for the good performance of the administration.

In Mexico, one of the legitimate questions of voters is knowing how candidates will tackle the most pressing problems of the country should they win the election. Neither rallies nor advertisements are designed to disclose, in detail, their proposals.

Often enough, rallies are opportunities for candidates to repeat, over and over, the same speech but in different regions of the country. Audiences have usually waited for minutes or even hours – sometimes out of curiosity, others under obligation, and at times because they feel the need to hear someone say things will actually change for once – to hear the candidates talk about change but they never explain how.

Advertisements are short messages that also inform about promises…but they don’t explain how these will be achieved either.

Given those legitimate questions, last April 17 a group of 49 citizens posed almost 100 questions on three core topics: Rule of Law (including violence and corruption), Economy, and Social Development. The goal was to inform voters so they can vote for the candidate they think will solve better the problems of the country.

Only the following candidates sent their answers: Ricardo Anaya (“For Mexico to the Front” coalition), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (“Together We’ll Make History” coalition) and José Antonio Meade (“All for Mexico” coalition).

This Monday, EL UNIVERSAL and four news outlets more have published the candidates’ full and unedited responses – across their corresponding platforms – which you can find in the 56-pages supplement of our printed version.

Thus, you can take a look at the ideas candidates have on specific questions, such as “Which are your specific measures to tackle organized crime?” “Will the VAT apply to foods and drugs and in which rate?” “Which is your proposal in order to ensure quality in education?”

This unprecedented exercise is a simple way for candidates to answer questions, in addition, it’s a tool for organizations and experts. For citizens, it becomes a valuable tool for two reasons: first, it’s a source of information to help them decide their vote, and second, it’s a document which may be used to demand compliance of campaign promises in the future.

