Acusa López Obrador a DEA de fabricar delito contra Cienfuegos

Agencia Reforma / Salvador Cienfuegos

Mexico City— President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the DEA of fabricating a crime against General Salvador Cienfuegos.

Yesterday, the Secretary of Defense in the Government of Enrique Peña was exonerated of ties with the drug traffickers and his case was archived.

In a statement, the FGR reported that the military command never had chat conversations or ties with members of the H-2 Cartel, commanded by Juan Francisco Patron Sánchez, "El H-2", as the DEA claimed and what motivated his arrest in Los Angeles, California, on October 15.

"The most important thing is truth and justice. So, yesterday the Prosecutor's Office decided that the accusation that was fabricated against General Cienfuegos by the United States Agency to Combat Drugs, by the DEA, is not applicable.

"The FGR has acted because it was considered that the evidence presented by the US Government, in this case by the agency known by its acronym as DEA, has no probative value to process, to initiate a trial against of General Cienfuegos.

"Why did they do this investigation like this? Without support, without evidence? I want to clarify that even though they had been carrying out the investigation for a long time, they detained the General before the elections," López Obrador commented.

In a conference at the National Palace, the federal president stated that impunity must end and that crimes must not be invented.

"We maintain that impunity must end, of course corruption. But, also, that there cannot be reprisals, revenge and that crimes cannot be invented; that no one should act in that way regardless of whoever is involved," he said. .