La lista fue anunciada por Priyanka Chopra Jonas y su esposo Nick Jonas
Staff
El Diario de Juárez
Esta mañana Priyanka Chopra Jonas y su esposo Nick Jonas dieron a conocer la lista de nominados al Oscar durante una presentación que se transmitió en vivo por Oscars.org y Oscars.com.
Lista de nominados:
Mejor actriz de reparto
• Maria Bakalova
• Glenn CLose
• Olivia Cloman
• Amanda Seyfried
• Yuh-Jung Youn
Mejor banda sonora original
• “Da 5 Bloods”
• “Mank”
• “Minari”
• “News of the World”
Mejor actor de reparto
• Sacha Baron Cohen
• Daniel Kaluuya
• Leslie Odom Jr.
• Paul Raci
• Lakeith Stanfierld
Mejor guion original
• “Judas and the Black Messiah”
• “Minari”
• “Promising Young Woman”
• “Sound of Metal”
• “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor guion adaptado
• “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
• “The Father”
• “Nomadland”
• “One Night in Miami”
• “The White Tiger”
Mejor película de animación
• “Onward”
• “Over the Moon”
• “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
• “Soul”
• “Wolfwalkers”
Mejor documental largo
• “Collective”
• “Crip Camp”
• “El agente topo”
• “My octopus teacher”
• “Time”
Mejor película internacional
• “Another Round”
• “Better Days”
• “Collective”
• “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
• “Quo Vadis Aida?”
Mejor fotografía
• “Judas and the Black Messiah”
• “Mank”
• “News of the World”
• “Nomadland”
• “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor película
• “The Father”
• “Judas and the Black Messiah”
• “Mank”
• “Minari”
• “Nomadland”
• “Promising Young Woman”
• “Sound of Metal”
• “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
