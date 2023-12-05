Nominan a 'Tótem' a Mejor Peli Internacional en los Spirit

PUBLICIDAD
Ciudad de México.- La cineasta mexicana Lila Avilés fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional por el filme Tótem en los Premios Independent Spirit.
En esta película Avilés cuenta la historia de la familia de Tonán, un joven pintor con cáncer terminal, le prepara una fiesta de cumpleaños. Durante los preparativos y el nerviosismo van apareciendo las grietas de esa familia, y también el amor que los mantiene juntos a pesar de las dificultades, y del sombrío final que aguarda al protagonista. Todo esto contado a través de la mirada de Sol, una niña de siete años que le da un tono de inocencia a la narrativa.
Las cintas Past Lives, May December y American Fiction están empatadas con cinco nominaciones cada una, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actuación.
Avilés compite en la misma categoría con Justine Triet por el filme Anatomy of a Fall, también con Hlynur Pálmason por Godland, C. J. Obasi por Mami Wata y con Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest.
La ceremonia de los Premios Spirit se llevará a cabo el 25 de febrero y será conducida por Aidy Bryant, ex integrante de Saturday Night Live.
Nominados a los Spirit
Mejor Película
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives
We Grown Now
Mejor Dirección
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Todd Haynes - May December
William Oldroyd - Eileen
Celine Song - Past Lives
Ira Sachs - Passages
Mejor Actuación Protagónica
Jessica Chastain - Memory
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Trace Lysette - Monica
Natalie Portman - May December
Judy Reyes - Birth/rebirth
Franz Rogowski - Passages
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor - A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Mejor Actuación de Reparto
Erika Alexander - American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Noah Galvin - Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway - Eileen
Glenn Howerton - BlackBerry
Marin Ireland - Eileen
Charles Melton - May December
Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Catalina Saavedra - Rotting in the Su
Ben Whishaw - Passages
Mejor Actuación Revelación
Marshawn Lynch - Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire - Mountains
Tia Nomore - Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Anaita Wali Zada - Fremont
Mejor Guion
American Fiction
Birth Rebirth
Bottoms
Past Lives
The Holdovers
Mejor Primer Guión
Chronicles of a Wondering Saint
May December
The Starling Girl
Upon Entry
Theater Camp
Mejor Película Debut
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand and One
Upon Entry
Mejor Película Internacional
Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
Godland (Islandia)
Mami Wata (Nigeria)
Tótem (México)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor Documental
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Mejor Fotografía
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
The Holdovers
Monica
We Grown Now
Mejor edición
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Rotting in the Sun
Theater Camp
Upon Entry
We Grown Now
Mejor Nueva Serie
Beef
Dreaming Whilst Black
I'm a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Mejor Nueva Serie de no Ficción
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mamaz
Murder in Big Hor
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Mejor Actuación en Nueva Serie
Emma Corrin - A Murder at the End of the World
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Betty Gilpin - Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome - I'm a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones - Slip
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent
Ali Wong - Beef
Steven Yeun - Beef
Mejor Actuación de Reparto en Nueva Serie
Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us
Billie Eilish - Swarm
Jack Farthing - Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman - The Last of Us
Adina Porter - The Changeling
Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safdie - The Curse
Luke Tennie - Shrinking
Olivia Washington - I'm a Virgo
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Mejor Actuación Revelación en Nueva serie
Clark Backo - The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti - All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon - Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us
Kara Young - I'm a Virgo
