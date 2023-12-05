Nominan a 'Tótem' a Mejor Peli Internacional en los Spirit

Ciudad de México.- La cineasta mexicana Lila Avilés fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional por el filme Tótem en los Premios Independent Spirit.

En esta película Avilés cuenta la historia de la familia de Tonán, un joven pintor con cáncer terminal, le prepara una fiesta de cumpleaños. Durante los preparativos y el nerviosismo van apareciendo las grietas de esa familia, y también el amor que los mantiene juntos a pesar de las dificultades, y del sombrío final que aguarda al protagonista. Todo esto contado a través de la mirada de Sol, una niña de siete años que le da un tono de inocencia a la narrativa.

Las cintas Past Lives, May December y American Fiction están empatadas con cinco nominaciones cada una, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actuación.

Avilés compite en la misma categoría con Justine Triet por el filme Anatomy of a Fall, también con Hlynur Pálmason por Godland, C. J. Obasi por Mami Wata y con Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest.

La ceremonia de los Premios Spirit se llevará a cabo el 25 de febrero y será conducida por Aidy Bryant, ex integrante de Saturday Night Live.

Nominados a los Spirit

Mejor Película

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives

We Grown Now

Mejor Dirección

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes - May December

William Oldroyd - Eileen

Celine Song - Past Lives

Ira Sachs - Passages

Mejor Actuación Protagónica

Jessica Chastain - Memory

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Trace Lysette - Monica

Natalie Portman - May December

Judy Reyes - Birth/rebirth

Franz Rogowski - Passages

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor - A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Mejor Actuación de Reparto

Erika Alexander - American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Noah Galvin - Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway - Eileen

Glenn Howerton - BlackBerry

Marin Ireland - Eileen

Charles Melton - May December

Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Catalina Saavedra - Rotting in the Su

Ben Whishaw - Passages

Mejor Actuación Revelación

Marshawn Lynch - Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire - Mountains

Tia Nomore - Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Anaita Wali Zada - Fremont

Mejor Guion

American Fiction

Birth Rebirth

Bottoms

Past Lives

The Holdovers

Mejor Primer Guión

Chronicles of a Wondering Saint

May December

The Starling Girl

Upon Entry

Theater Camp

Mejor Película Debut

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One

Upon Entry

Mejor Película Internacional

Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)

Godland (Islandia)

Mami Wata (Nigeria)

Tótem (México)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor Documental

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Mejor Fotografía

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

The Holdovers

Monica

We Grown Now

Mejor edición

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Rotting in the Sun

Theater Camp

Upon Entry

We Grown Now

Mejor Nueva Serie

Beef

Dreaming Whilst Black

I'm a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Mejor Nueva Serie de no Ficción

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mamaz

Murder in Big Hor

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Mejor Actuación en Nueva Serie

Emma Corrin - A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Betty Gilpin - Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome - I'm a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones - Slip

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ali Wong - Beef

Steven Yeun - Beef

Mejor Actuación de Reparto en Nueva Serie

Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us

Billie Eilish - Swarm

Jack Farthing - Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman - The Last of Us

Adina Porter - The Changeling

Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie - The Curse

Luke Tennie - Shrinking

Olivia Washington - I'm a Virgo

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Mejor Actuación Revelación en Nueva serie

Clark Backo - The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti - All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon - Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us

Kara Young - I'm a Virgo