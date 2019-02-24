La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas entregará en unas horas los premios Oscar 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California.

Conoce la lista completa de cintas, directores, actores, guionistas y más profesionales del séptimo arte, nominados hoy al máximo galardón del cine mundial.





Mejor película

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Green Book

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favorite

A Star is Born

Vice





Mejor director

Spike Lee – BlackKlansman

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Adam McKay – Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favorite





Mejor actriz

Yalitzia Aparicio – Roma

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favorite

Melissa McCarthy -Can you ever forgive me?





Mejor actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Willian Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book





Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachael Weiz, The Favorite





Mejor actor de reparto

Mahersha Ali

Richard E. Grant

Adam Driver

Sam Rockwell

Sam Elliot





Mejor película extranjera

Roma – México

Capernaum – Líbano

Cold War – Polonia

Never Look Away – Alemania

Shoplifters – Japón





Mejor cortometraje animado

Animal Behaviour

Bao

One Small Step

Late Afternoon

Weekends





Mejor documental

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Hale County this morning, this evening

Of Fathers and sons

RGB





Mejor corto documental

Black Sheep

A night at the garden

End Game

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence.





Mejor cinematografía

Cold War

Roma

The Favorite

Never Look Away

A Star is Born





Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther

Mary Queen of Scots

The Favorite





Mejor edición fílmica

BlackkKlansman

Green Book

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favorite

Vice





Mejor banda sonora

Black Panther

Isle of Dogs

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns





Mejor canción original

All the Stars – Black Panther

Shallow – A Star is Born

I’ll Fight – RGB

The place where lost things go – Mary Poppins Returns

When a Cowboy trades his spurs for wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs





Mejor diseño de producción

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Favorite

Roma

First Man





Mejor edición de sonido

Black Panther

A Quiet Place

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma

Firs Man





Mejor mezcla de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapshody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born





Mejor película animada

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse