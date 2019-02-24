La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas entregará en unas horas los premios Oscar 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California.
Conoce la lista completa de cintas, directores, actores, guionistas y más profesionales del séptimo arte, nominados hoy al máximo galardón del cine mundial.
Mejor película
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Green Book
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favorite
A Star is Born
Vice
Mejor director
Spike Lee – BlackKlansman
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Adam McKay – Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favorite
Mejor actriz
Yalitzia Aparicio – Roma
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favorite
Melissa McCarthy -Can you ever forgive me?
Mejor actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Willian Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachael Weiz, The Favorite
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahersha Ali
Richard E. Grant
Adam Driver
Sam Rockwell
Sam Elliot
Mejor película extranjera
Roma – México
Capernaum – Líbano
Cold War – Polonia
Never Look Away – Alemania
Shoplifters – Japón
Mejor cortometraje animado
Animal Behaviour
Bao
One Small Step
Late Afternoon
Weekends
Mejor documental
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Hale County this morning, this evening
Of Fathers and sons
RGB
Mejor corto documental
Black Sheep
A night at the garden
End Game
Lifeboat
Period. End of Sentence.
Mejor cinematografía
Cold War
Roma
The Favorite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mary Poppins Returns
Black Panther
Mary Queen of Scots
The Favorite
Mejor edición fílmica
BlackkKlansman
Green Book
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favorite
Vice
Mejor banda sonora
Black Panther
Isle of Dogs
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor canción original
All the Stars – Black Panther
Shallow – A Star is Born
I’ll Fight – RGB
The place where lost things go – Mary Poppins Returns
When a Cowboy trades his spurs for wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mejor diseño de producción
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Favorite
Roma
First Man
Mejor edición de sonido
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
Firs Man
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapshody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejor película animada
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse