Acapara 'Barbie' nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

Ciudad de México.- Con un retraso de 13 minutos, este lunes arrancó la temporada de premios con la revelación de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro donde los filmes Oppenheimer y Barbie acapararon las menciones en las principales categorías.

De la voz de Cedrik "The Entertainer" y Wilmer Walderrama, este lunes los filmes del verano demostraron su poder al tener la posibilidad de llevarse el premio de la ahora desaparecida Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Barbie obtuvo nueve nominaciones, mientras que la cinta de Christopher Nolan estuvo cerca de empatarla, con ocho menciones.

La entrega de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero y este año podrán ser vistos desde la plataforma Paramount+, o bien por el canal CBS.

Mejor Película - Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Mejor Guion

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor Actriz - Drama

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Mejor Actriz - Comedia o musical

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor Banda Sonora

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest (A24)

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Mejor Canción de una Película

"Addicted to Romance" - SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen

"Dance the Night" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

"Peaches" - Super Mario Bros. La Película | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

"Road to freedom" - Rustin | Lenny Kravitz

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie | Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

Mejor Actor Serie de Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The last of us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic west - The Crown

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

