Entretenimiento

La pesadilla de los metaleros; Metallica anuncia colaboración con HA*ASH, J Balvin y más

El álbum ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ une a artistas de diferentes géneros con los éxitos de la banda

Metallica

Jaime Felix / El Diario

martes, 22 junio 2021 | 13:45

Hoy por la mañana a través de redes sociales Metallica dio a conocer el tracklist de su nuevo álbum ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ y el nombre de los artistas que colaborarán con ellos en diferentes canciones, contará con doce éxitos de la banda y con la participación de 53 artistas, yendo desde Elton John a Juanes y Gera MX.

A continuación te dejamos con el tracklist del álbum:

Enter the Sandman:

Alessia Cara & The Warning 

Mac DeMarco 

Ghost 

Juanes 

Rina Sawayama 

Weezer 

Sad But True:

Sam Fender 

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 

Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

Royal Blood 

St. Vincent 

White Reaper 

YB 

Holier Than Thou:

Biffy Clyro 

The Chats 

OFF! 

PUP 

Corey Taylor 

The Unforgiven:

Cage The Elephant 

Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police 

Diet Cig 

Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch 

Ha*Ash 

José Madero 

Moses Sumney 

Wherever I May Roam:

J Balvin 

Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

The Neptunes 

Jon Pardi 

Don’t Tread on Me:

SebastiAn 

Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam 

Volbeat 

Through the Never:

The HU 

Tomi Owó 

Nothing Else Matters:

Phoebe Bridgers 

Miley Cyrus feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith 

Dave Gahan 

Mickey Guyton 

Dermot Kennedy 

Mon Laferte 

Igor Levit 

My Morning Jacket 

PG Roxette 

Darius Rucker 

Chris Stapleton 

TRESOR 

Of Wolf and Man:

Goodnight, Texas 

The God That Failed:

IDLES 

Imelda May 

My Friend of Misery:

Cherry Glazerr 

Izïa Kamasi Washington 

The Struggle Within:

Rodrigo y Gabriela 

El disco será lanzado en conjunto con una versión remasterizada de “The Black Album” el 10 de septiembre de este año. A pesar de que faltan dos meses para su lanzamiento las redes sociales no tardaron en hacer memes.

Te Puede Interesar

Secciones

Ediciones

Servicios