La pesadilla de los metaleros; Metallica anuncia colaboración con HA*ASH, J Balvin y más

Metallica

Hoy por la mañana a través de redes sociales Metallica dio a conocer el tracklist de su nuevo álbum ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ y el nombre de los artistas que colaborarán con ellos en diferentes canciones, contará con doce éxitos de la banda y con la participación de 53 artistas, yendo desde Elton John a Juanes y Gera MX.

A continuación te dejamos con el tracklist del álbum:

Enter the Sandman:

Alessia Cara & The Warning

Mac DeMarco

Ghost

Juanes

Rina Sawayama

Weezer

Sad But True:

Sam Fender

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

Royal Blood

St. Vincent

White Reaper

YB

Holier Than Thou:

Biffy Clyro

The Chats

OFF!

PUP

Corey Taylor

The Unforgiven:

Cage The Elephant

Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

Diet Cig

Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

Ha*Ash

José Madero

Moses Sumney

Wherever I May Roam:

J Balvin

Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

The Neptunes

Jon Pardi

Don’t Tread on Me:

SebastiAn

Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam

Volbeat

Through the Never:

The HU

Tomi Owó

Nothing Else Matters:

Phoebe Bridgers

Miley Cyrus feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith

Dave Gahan

Mickey Guyton

Dermot Kennedy

Mon Laferte

Igor Levit

My Morning Jacket

PG Roxette

Darius Rucker

Chris Stapleton

TRESOR

Of Wolf and Man:

Goodnight, Texas

The God That Failed:

IDLES

Imelda May

My Friend of Misery:

Cherry Glazerr

Izïa Kamasi Washington

The Struggle Within:

Rodrigo y Gabriela

El disco será lanzado en conjunto con una versión remasterizada de “The Black Album” el 10 de septiembre de este año. A pesar de que faltan dos meses para su lanzamiento las redes sociales no tardaron en hacer memes.