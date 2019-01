THIS is #UltimaThule.







The image taken by @NASANewHorizons - shown in its original version (left) & sharpened version (on right) - is the most detailed image of the farthest object ever explored by a spacecraft. https://t.co/gItPsMvbPC @NASA pic.twitter.com/i7rDBURNrw



— Johns Hopkins APL (@JHUAPL) 2 de enero de 2019